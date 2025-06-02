AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
FLYNG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.98%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 76.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.98%)
OGDC 211.98 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.19%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PRL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
PTC 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.66%)
SSGC 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 77.3 (0.6%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,383 Increased By 691.9 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,663 Increased By 208.5 (0.57%)
Markets Print 2025-06-02

Future spread down 679 bps

Recorder Review Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 679 basis points, closing at 5.19 percent on the final trading day of the week ending May 30, 2025, compared to 11.98 percent in the previous week.

Average daily volumes at future counter increased by 272 percent to 367.22 million shares, up from 98.71 million shares a week earlier. In addition, the average daily traded value on the also surged by 286 percent, reaching Rs 22.14 billion as against Rs 5.74 billion in the preceding week.

PSX Average daily traded value

