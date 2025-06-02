Future spread down 679 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 679 basis points, closing at 5.19 percent on the final trading day of the week ending May 30, 2025, compared to 11.98 percent in the previous week.

Average daily volumes at future counter increased by 272 percent to 367.22 million shares, up from 98.71 million shares a week earlier. In addition, the average daily traded value on the also surged by 286 percent, reaching Rs 22.14 billion as against Rs 5.74 billion in the preceding week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025