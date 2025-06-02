AIRLINK 156.94 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.53%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

Dar, Lammy agree to enhance cooperation

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his British counterpart David Lammy on Sunday agreed to enhance their cooperation in multilateral forums, particularly within the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, during a telephonic call, Dar and Lammy discussed ways to foster closer ties in addressing global challenges through the UNSC, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining international peace and security.

It said the two leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation at the UNSC. The UK, one of the five permanent members of the UNSC, plays an integral role in addressing global conflicts and crises.

Both ministers agreed to maintain ongoing contact and to meet in person later this month at the United Nations in New York, where high-level discussions are scheduled.

The renewed commitment to bilateral cooperation comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The conflict escalated in May when India launched missile strikes on sites in Pakistan, leaving Pakistan with no option but to retaliate, which forced India to seek the US’s help to broker a ceasefire.

Lammy’s remarks come after his first official visit to Pakistan last month, where he met with senior Pakistani leaders. The visit occurred in the context of heightened tensions between Pakistan and its nuclear-armed neighbour, India, following a military standoff that raised international concerns.

The UK and Pakistan share a strong relationship spanning military, economic, and educational sectors. The UK is also home to a significant Pakistani diaspora, which has further deepened cultural and familial ties between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

