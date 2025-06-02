AIRLINK 156.94 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.53%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
HUBC 141.15 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.09%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 76.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.64%)
OGDC 211.99 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.19%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 168.78 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.46%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.13%)
PTC 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
SEARL 90.94 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.17%)
SSGC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
SYM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 77.3 (0.6%)
BR30 38,056 Increased By 329.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 120,367 Increased By 675.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 36,649 Increased By 195.3 (0.54%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-02

Master Group partners with China’s Chery Automobile

Press Release Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Master Group of Industries, one of Pakistan’s most respected and diversified business conglomerates, has officially partnered with Chery Brand, China’s No.1 global vehicle exporter, to bring the latest Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to Pakistan.

With over 60 years of industrial excellence and around 40 years of auto-manufacturing experience, Master Group is investing in a cutting-edge manufacturing facility, world-class 3S Dealership network, and comprehensive after-sales support, led by Master Auto Engineering (a subsidiary of Master Group of Industries) under the leadership of Samir Malik (CEO).

This strategic alliance heralds a new era for Pakistan’s automotive industry, driven by sustainable mobility, advanced technology, and an elevated customer experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

