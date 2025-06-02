Master Group partners with China’s Chery Automobile

LAHORE: Master Group of Industries, one of Pakistan’s most respected and diversified business conglomerates, has officially partnered with Chery Brand, China’s No.1 global vehicle exporter, to bring the latest Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to Pakistan.

With over 60 years of industrial excellence and around 40 years of auto-manufacturing experience, Master Group is investing in a cutting-edge manufacturing facility, world-class 3S Dealership network, and comprehensive after-sales support, led by Master Auto Engineering (a subsidiary of Master Group of Industries) under the leadership of Samir Malik (CEO).

This strategic alliance heralds a new era for Pakistan’s automotive industry, driven by sustainable mobility, advanced technology, and an elevated customer experience.

