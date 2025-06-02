Nawaz leaves for London for medical check-up

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on Sunday for a medical check-up, party sources confirmed.

Sharif departed from his residence in Jati Umra and boarded a special flight from Lahore’s Old Airport.

According to party insiders, the former premier will remain in the UK, during which he is expected to undergo a comprehensive medical examination.

Nawaz Sharif is likely to stay in London for two weeks and will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in London.