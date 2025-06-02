Minister visits PARCO headquarters

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, accompanied by the Additional Secretary (Policy), Petroleum Division Zafar Abbas visited the Corporate Headquarters of Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO). He was received by Irteza Ali Qureshi, Managing Director, PARCO, along with the Company’s senior leadership team.

During the visit, the minister was given a comprehensive briefing on PARCO’s modular growth strategy, its fifty-year legacy of operational excellence, and its future strategic roadmap. The briefing highlighted PARCO’s vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy infrastructure through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Pervaiz Malik acknowledged the significance of PARCO’s contribution to Pakistan’s energy landscape and appreciated the Company’s efforts to maintain high standards of operational excellence and strategic foresight. His visit underscores the government’s support for institutions like PARCO that are playing a pivotal role in meeting the country’s growing energy demand.

