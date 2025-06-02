AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.08%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.79 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.47%)
PRL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
SEARL 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.89%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
SYM 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 312.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,397 Increased By 706.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 36,666 Increased By 212.1 (0.58%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-02

Minister visits PARCO headquarters

Press Release Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, accompanied by the Additional Secretary (Policy), Petroleum Division Zafar Abbas visited the Corporate Headquarters of Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO). He was received by Irteza Ali Qureshi, Managing Director, PARCO, along with the Company’s senior leadership team.

During the visit, the minister was given a comprehensive briefing on PARCO’s modular growth strategy, its fifty-year legacy of operational excellence, and its future strategic roadmap. The briefing highlighted PARCO’s vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy infrastructure through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Pervaiz Malik acknowledged the significance of PARCO’s contribution to Pakistan’s energy landscape and appreciated the Company’s efforts to maintain high standards of operational excellence and strategic foresight. His visit underscores the government’s support for institutions like PARCO that are playing a pivotal role in meeting the country’s growing energy demand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Pervaiz Malik PARCO headquarters

Comments

200 characters

Minister visits PARCO headquarters

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories