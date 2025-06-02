Weekly Cotton Review: Prices steady, trading activity subdued

KARACHI: The cotton market is showing stability in prices, though trading activity remains subdued. New crop deals for the 2025-26 seasons are being finalized between Rs. 17,200 to Rs. 17,500 per maund, while phutti (seed cotton) is trading at Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 8,500 per 40 kg.

According to industry sources, approximately 2,200 bales of the new crop have already arrived at ginning factories across the country. Currently, three ginning factories in Sindh and four in Punjab are partially operational. Market participants anticipate a significant uptick in trading after Eid-ul-Adha.

Punjab’s Secretary of Agriculture, Iftikhar Ali Soho, reported that the province has achieved 94% of its cotton cultivation target for the current season. Meanwhile, the textile industry has renewed its demand for the abolition of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) and the removal of the 18% sales tax on locally produced cotton. Additionally, calls for eliminating the General Sales Tax (GST) persist, with expectations that the issue may be addressed in the upcoming budget.

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) have jointly urged the government to scrap the EFS and abolish the 18% sales tax on domestic cotton. Chairman of the Cotton Ginners Forum (CGF), Ihsan-ul-Haq, warned that the entire cotton sector is grappling with the worst economic crisis in the country’s history, stressing the need for immediate policy interventions to revive the industry.

During the past week, the local cotton market saw stable prices for cotton. Trading remained limited as the partial arrival of the new cotton crop has begun. Currently, three ginning factories in Sindh province are partially operational, while four ginning factories in Punjab province have also partially started ginning. Partial arrival of phutti (seed cotton) from the lower regions of Sindh has commenced, with approximately 2,200 bales of phutti having reached ginning factories so far. Increased trading activity is expected after Eid-ul-Adha. The government has set a production target of one crore eighteen lakh bales for the new 2025-26 season.

Currently, trading in the ongoing season is slow, with cotton prices ranging between 15,000 to 17,500 rupees per maund. Most transactions are being conducted on credit, with deals based on quality and payment conditions. The stock of cotton with ginners is gradually decreasing.

Federal Minister for Trade Jam Kamal Khan has stated that the government is seriously working to eliminate the 18% general sales tax on local cotton in order to boost cotton production. He shared this during a press conference on Monday. The PHMA (Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association) has urged the government to reduce electricity tariffs during peak hours to promote exports.

In Sindh and Punjab provinces, cotton trading took place between 15,000 to 17,500 rupees per maund, depending on quality and payment conditions. New crop transactions were recorded at 17,000 to 17,500 rupees per maund, while phutti (seed cotton) was sold at 8,000 to 8,800 rupees per 40 kg.

The Karachi Cotton Association’s Spot Rate Committee maintained the spot rate stable at 16,700 rupees per maund.

Naseem Usman, Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum, said that international cotton prices are experiencing fluctuations. New York cotton prices showed a mixed trend, with futures trading between 65.50 to 69 cents.

According to the USDA’s weekly export and sales report, 118,700 bales were sold for the year 2024-25. Vietnam remained at the top by purchasing 65,600 bales. Bangladesh secured the second position by buying 17,300 bales, while Turkey ranked third with 12,400 bales.

For the year 2025-26, 13,800 bales were sold. Pakistan led the purchases with 7,600 bales, followed by Thailand in second place with 3,500 bales, and Peru in third place with 2,600 bales.

Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has informed the Business Club that cotton cultivation has been completed on over 33 lakh acres in Punjab, and the province has achieved 94% of the set target. He stated this while presiding over a high-level review meeting on the current situation of cotton. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that a unique and successful tradition has been established to improve cotton production through phased cultivation.

Pakistan’s cotton sector is facing its gravest financial crisis in decades, prompting swift government attention after urgent appeals from the Pakis­tan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and the All Pakistan Tex­­tile Mills Association (Aptma).

Both associations have launched a high-profile lobbying campaign, writing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and initiating a nationwide media blitz, demanding the immediate abolition of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) or the removal of sales tax on domestically produced cotton and its by-products.

The premier subsequently sou­­ght policy recommendations from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR).

In response, the ministry has formally endorsed the industry’s proposals.

In a letter to PCGA President Dr Jassu Mal, Cotton Commis­sioner Dr Khadim Hussain stated that the government has recommended that the 18pc sales tax on domestic cotton, cottonseed, oilcake, and cottonseed oil be lifted immediately, or that imports of cotton, yarn, and grey cloth be taxed at the same rate.

The ministry’s recommendations, forwarded to safeguard farmers’ incomes, revive local production, and stem Pakistan’s soaring dependence on costly cotton imports, it says.

The communiqué notes that Punjab has implemented targeted subsidies for farmers to increase their incomes and reduce production costs for various crops.

Industry data reveals that textile mills have imported over 300 million kgs of cotton yarn and two million bales of cotton during the first nine months of 2024-25, draining billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

Despite this, domestic production has fallen to a historic low of just 5.5m bales. Meanwhile, more than 200,000 bales of unsold cotton and vast stocks of yarn remain idle in factories, with demand at a standstill.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq says the fallout has been devastating as over 800 ginning units and 120 spinning mills have ceased to function, while hundreds more textile units are barely functioning.

“If the current policy persists, the sector risks total collapse,” he warns, adding that Pakistan may soon be forced to import not only cotton but also edible oil, compounding the country’s financial woes.

The MNFSR’s recommendations underscore the urgency, recommending immediate tax relief for domestic producers or the imposition of equal taxes on imports to restore a level playing field. All eyes are now on the federal government, as the fate of Pakistan’s cotton and textile industry hangs in the balance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025