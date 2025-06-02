Murad pays tribute to great sacrifices of parents

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that today was the day to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of the parents.

In a message on the Global Day of Parents, the chief minister said that the role of parents in guiding children and ensuring a better future was the most significant.

He said that the unconditional love and sacrifices of parents form the foundation of a child’s prosperous life. He said that parents sacrifice their own desires and needs for the better future of their children.

Murad said that the chaotic development of the modern world has created difficulties for the parents. This year’s United Nations theme is to help parents, he said adding that the parents need resources to nurture their children.

He further said that the Sindh government was committed to supporting all parents so that they can provide better future to their children.