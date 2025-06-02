AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.08%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.84 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.5%)
PRL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
SEARL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.18%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,382 Increased By 691.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,658 Increased By 203.4 (0.56%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

Murad pays tribute to great sacrifices of parents

APP Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 07:15am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that today was the day to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of the parents.

In a message on the Global Day of Parents, the chief minister said that the role of parents in guiding children and ensuring a better future was the most significant.

He said that the unconditional love and sacrifices of parents form the foundation of a child’s prosperous life. He said that parents sacrifice their own desires and needs for the better future of their children.

Murad said that the chaotic development of the modern world has created difficulties for the parents. This year’s United Nations theme is to help parents, he said adding that the parents need resources to nurture their children.

He further said that the Sindh government was committed to supporting all parents so that they can provide better future to their children.

Pakistan CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Global Day for Parents

Comments

200 characters

Murad pays tribute to great sacrifices of parents

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories