PIA successfully completes its pre-Hajj operations

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully completed its pre-Hajj operation that began on April 29 and continued until the night of May 31.

During the two-month operation, PIA operated a total of 147 Hajj flights, facilitating the transportation of 42,400 pilgrims to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia, PIA spokesman said.

The transported pilgrims included 35,000 government Hajj pilgrims and 4,000 private pilgrims.

Additionally, PIA accommodated over 3,000 pilgrims who had been left stranded by other airlines operating within Pakistani airspace.

One of the notable achievements of this year’s pre-Hajj operation was PIA’s flight schedule regularity, which exceeded 90 percent. This high punctuality rate reflects the airline’s operational efficiency and commitment to maintaining reliable service during the critical Hajj season.

PIA spokesman informed that the airline’s post-Hajj operation is scheduled to commence on June 10, 2025.

