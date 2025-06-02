AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
FLYNG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.98%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 76.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.98%)
OGDC 211.98 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.19%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PRL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
PTC 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.66%)
SSGC 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 77.3 (0.6%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,383 Increased By 691.9 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,663 Increased By 208.5 (0.57%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

PIA successfully completes its pre-Hajj operations

Recorder Report Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 07:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully completed its pre-Hajj operation that began on April 29 and continued until the night of May 31.

During the two-month operation, PIA operated a total of 147 Hajj flights, facilitating the transportation of 42,400 pilgrims to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia, PIA spokesman said.

The transported pilgrims included 35,000 government Hajj pilgrims and 4,000 private pilgrims.

Additionally, PIA accommodated over 3,000 pilgrims who had been left stranded by other airlines operating within Pakistani airspace.

One of the notable achievements of this year’s pre-Hajj operation was PIA’s flight schedule regularity, which exceeded 90 percent. This high punctuality rate reflects the airline’s operational efficiency and commitment to maintaining reliable service during the critical Hajj season.

PIA spokesman informed that the airline’s post-Hajj operation is scheduled to commence on June 10, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA hajj hajj pilgrims Hajj flights Hajj 2025 pre Hajj operations

Comments

200 characters

PIA successfully completes its pre-Hajj operations

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories