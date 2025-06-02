KCCI praises faceless customs assessment system

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has said that only those individuals who are engaged in mis-declaration, under-invoicing, or other malpractices have faced difficulties under the new system.

For the vast majority of compliant importers and exporters, the FCA has made processes faster, simpler, and more transparent; hence, all types of rumours circulating about the rollback of this system must be fully discouraged.”

While strongly praising the performance of the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system and calling for its immediate implementation across the country, Bilwani commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs for launching the FCA system in Karachi, which he described as a model of effective reform that has brought far-reaching benefits to the business community.

The system, which leverages Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate physical interaction in customs assessment, has drastically curtailed corruption, enhanced transparency, reduced losses on account of demurrage & detention and restored confidence among genuine traders.

He noted that the introduction of FCA has significantly improved the efficiency of customs operations by expediting clearance times and simplifying documentation. With reduced dependence on clearing agents and elimination of discretionary powers, businesses now experience faster processing, fewer delays, and greater predictability in their import-export operations.

The adoption of self-clearance by a growing number of traders has led to a considerable reduction in their cost of doing business, empowering them to manage their shipments independently through a digital interface.

Bilwani emphasised that one of the most commendable achievements of the FCA system is the minimisation, almost complete elimination of physical visits to Customs House. This not only saves valuable time and operational resources but also reduces the opportunities for malpractices historically associated with manual assessment systems. As a result, legitimate businesses are finally operating in a more secure and equitable environment.

Highlighting the success of the Karachi rollout, he stressed the need for swift nationwide replication. “The outstanding results in Karachi clearly demonstrate that Pakistan’s trade infrastructure can be modernised when technology is implemented with integrity and vision. There is no reason to delay its expansion to other cities and ports.”

He further urged the government and relevant authorities to introduce similar IT and AI-enabled systems in all other departments linked with trade, taxation, and regulatory approvals. By reducing human involvement, he stated, the government can eliminate the root causes of corruption and inefficiency across the board. He also called for full digitisation of the entire trade process, from documentation and submission to assessment, approvals, and final clearance so that the entire ecosystem functions with greater transparency, accountability, and speed.

Jawed Bilwani also appreciated the Customs officials in Karachi for their commitment to ensuring the success of the FCA system. He reiterated KCCI’s full support for all initiatives that aim to simplify trade, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and foster an environment conducive to fair and transparent business practices.

