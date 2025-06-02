AIRLINK 156.79 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.43%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
FLYNG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.97%)
HUBC 141.15 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.09%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.84%)
OGDC 212.01 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.2%)
PACE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.85%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.60 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.35%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.26%)
SEARL 90.27 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
SYM 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,941 Increased By 87.5 (0.68%)
BR30 38,036 Increased By 310 (0.82%)
KSE100 120,479 Increased By 788.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 36,683 Increased By 229.2 (0.63%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-06-02

‘Sarah Adam lifts the veil on India-TTP nexus to kill Kashmiris’

Qamar Bashir Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. I would like to conclude my argument by saying that development must be accelerated in Balochistan to address root grievances and deny extremist groups local support.

Lastly, Pakistan must urgently brief global powers—especially the United States and China—on the long-term threat of a jihadist takeover in Kashmir, which poses a direct risk to regional and global stability.

India, in its quest to undercut Pakistan, is playing with fire. It has chosen to collaborate with forces that obey no rules, respect no borders, and recognize no diplomacy. By arming Taliban factions and funding separatists, it may have struck at Pakistan’s heart — but it has also invited peril to its own doorstep.

The future of Kashmir — and indeed South Asia — now hangs in the balance. If India and the world fail to recognize the gravity of Sarah Adam’s revelations, then the next war may not be fought by nations, but ignited by stateless militants, waging ideological warfare in the name of empires long dead and doctrines long discredited.

India must step back from this brink. Pakistan must rise to the challenge. And the world must understand: the storm is gathering—not between two countries, but within them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

TTP Kashmiris India sponsored terrorists Sarah Adam

Comments

200 characters

‘Sarah Adam lifts the veil on India-TTP nexus to kill Kashmiris’

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

India-sponsored proxy war no longer hidden act, says Field Marshal

Gen Mirza warns of nuclear confrontation risk

Read more stories