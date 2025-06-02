‘Sarah Adam lifts the veil on India-TTP nexus to kill Kashmiris’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. I would like to conclude my argument by saying that development must be accelerated in Balochistan to address root grievances and deny extremist groups local support.

Lastly, Pakistan must urgently brief global powers—especially the United States and China—on the long-term threat of a jihadist takeover in Kashmir, which poses a direct risk to regional and global stability.

India, in its quest to undercut Pakistan, is playing with fire. It has chosen to collaborate with forces that obey no rules, respect no borders, and recognize no diplomacy. By arming Taliban factions and funding separatists, it may have struck at Pakistan’s heart — but it has also invited peril to its own doorstep.

The future of Kashmir — and indeed South Asia — now hangs in the balance. If India and the world fail to recognize the gravity of Sarah Adam’s revelations, then the next war may not be fought by nations, but ignited by stateless militants, waging ideological warfare in the name of empires long dead and doctrines long discredited.

India must step back from this brink. Pakistan must rise to the challenge. And the world must understand: the storm is gathering—not between two countries, but within them.

