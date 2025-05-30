Field Marshal describes water as ‘red line’

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on Kashmir, called water a red line for the country, and declared India’s attempts to dominate the region as unacceptable.

He was addressing vice chancellors, principals, and senior faculty members of various universities during an interactive session.

“No compromise on Kashmir is possible. Pakistan will never forget Kashmir,” said the Army Chief, adding that India must realise that Pakistan will never abandon its principled stance on the region. “Water is Pakistan’s red line, and we will not allow any harm to the basic right of 240 million Pakistanis.”

Field Marshal Munir praised the role of educators, calling them the “greatest asset of Pakistan.” He attributed his own success to his parents and teachers. “The moral grooming of Pakistan’s future generations is the responsibility of our teachers,” he remarked, urging them to pass on the true narrative of Pakistan to the youth.

On regional security, the COAS said, “Terrorism in Balochistan is an Indian conspiracy. These terrorists are not linked to the Baloch people.” He emphasised unity and institutional integrity as the pillars of a strong state, saying: “All institutions must work under the Constitution and law without political, personal, or financial agendas.”

Regarding India’s internal issues, he stated: “Terrorism is India’s internal problem, rooted in growing oppression and prejudice against minorities, especially Muslims. In contrast, Kashmir remains a globally recognised dispute.”

Reflecting on national resilience, he said the recent national efforts, referred to as Ma’raka-e-Haq, were a testament that “no power on earth can defeat a united nation.”

The session ended with a strong show of support from the academic participants, who said: “This secure land exists because of our armed forces. We are proud of Pakistan and stand shoulder to shoulder with our military.”

