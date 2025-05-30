AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Pakistan

Free insulin to 250 children: Getz Pharma, NGO sign MoU

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide free insulin to children and young people with Type-1-Diabetes (T1D) Getz Pharma and a local non-profit organization (NGO) namely, Meethi Zindagi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide free insulin to 250 children across the country for the rest of their lives.

The MoU signing ceremony held here on Thursday, attended by senior officials from both organisations, children with T1D, and their parents.

The event featured engaging activities such as face painting and storytelling, where children bravely shared their journeys of living with diabetes.

Getz Pharma is Pakistan’s largest local pharmaceutical firm and the only company producing insulin locally.

The MoU outlines that Getz Pharma will supply insulin on a quarterly basis, based on dose requirements provided by Meethi Zindagi.

The non-profit will manage the identification of beneficiaries, ensure safe storage and distribution of the insulin, and provide quarterly reports on usage and outcomes.

The participants were informed that during past 20 years over 18,000 children and young people have died due to complications of Type 1 Diabetes largely from lack of access to insulin.

“There are around 26,000 children and young people living with Type 1 Diabetes in Pakistan, but only about 8,000 receive free insulin,” said Dr Sana Ajmal, founder and executive director of Meethi Zindagi. “With Getz Pharma’s support, we are expanding our reach to 1,550 children—across more than 130 cities from Tharparkar to Dera Bugti—by including 250 more in our program,” she added.

Dr Sana, herself a T1D patient, launched Meethi Zindagi in 2017 to help families like hers who struggled to afford insulin. Besides free insulin, the non-profit also provides peer support, medical consultations, and psychological help.

“Insulin is a right, not a privilege,” she emphasised.

“It should be available at the doorstep of every child who needs it.”

Dr Wajiha Javed, associate director Public Health at Getz Pharma, said the partnership reflects the company's belief in both quality medicines and sustainable health advocacy. “It is unacceptable that 18,000 children have died simply because they couldn’t access insulin,” she said. “Our commitment goes beyond supply we will also help create peer support networks, launch awareness campaigns for early diagnosis, and support nutritional programmes.”

Highlighting Getz Pharma’s unique position as the only local manufacturer of insulin in Pakistan, Dr Wajiha assured that the company would not let geographical barriers hinder its mission. “This collaboration is a first step. We want to ensure that no child is denied a future simply because they can't afford a vial of insulin.”

She maintained that during insulin shortages and crises, Getz Pharma ensured an uninterrupted supply by producing insulin locally and delivering it even to remote areas such as Parachinar. It supported thousands of patients and extended critical assistance to institutions like the Children’s Hospital and the National Institute of Child Health when others stepped back.

In addition to providing insulin, Getz Pharma is driving a broader, patient-focused effort to transform diabetes care in Pakistan. The company actively invests in research, runs public awareness campaigns, conducts community screenings, and supports early diagnosis initiatives.

“With a separate field force deployed nationwide to educate patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers, we ensure better disease management. This holistic approach reflects Getz Pharma’s long-term commitment to addressing the root challenges of diabetes care, far beyond the supply of medicine alone”, she added.

Beyond insulin access, Getz Pharma empowers children with diabetes through education, nutrition support, and school-based programmes, helping them manage their condition and build healthier, informed futures, she added.

As the event closed, there was a sense of hope in the air—a hope that with such powerful partnerships, Pakistan can move closer to a future where no child dies from a disease that is entirely manageable with timely access to insulin.

