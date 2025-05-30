Success of ‘Bunyān Mursas’: Special Thanksgiving Day ceremony held at FPCCI

KARACHI: A special Thanksgiving Day ceremony was held in Karachi under the auspices of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) to celebrate the success of Operation “Bunyān Mursas”.

The event was graced by Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon as the chief guest.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, stated: "Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has won this war with pride—this is a historic victory for the nation."

He added that May 10th would always remain a memorable day for him at the age of 51.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces and political leadership united to deal a historic defeat to the enemy, and this victory belongs to the collective struggle of 250 million people.

He further stated that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan's nuclear program, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made the country’s defense invincible by introducing missile technology.

Sharjeel Inam Memon remarked that today, travelling abroad on a Pakistani passport is a matter of pride.

Criticizing the Indian media, he said that it was only spreading lies and that defamation cases should be filed globally against such organizations. He praised the Pakistani media for broadcasting verified news and said that our fighter pilots made the enemy taste bitter defeat.

Senator Sarmad Ali said that by the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan achieved success on every front, and under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the enemy was thoroughly defeated.

He also commended the Pakistani media for acting responsibly and praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively projecting Pakistan’s stance on the international stage.

The participants paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, saying that Operation “Bunyān Mursus” delivered a strong and decisive response to the enemy. Saqib Fayyaz Maggoon said, "We thank Allah that the Pakistan Army upheld the nation’s honour and proved that “Pakistan is a formidable defensive power."

Faisal Zahid Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to “Field Marshal General Asim Munir”, stating that he united the nation as one he remarked that a few months ago, a divided nation had now transformed into a solid, unified front.

During the ceremony, participants also paid deep tribute to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Field Marshal General Asim Munir and the martyrs of the nation, stating that Pakistan not only won the war but also asserted its dominance on diplomatic, political, and media fronts.

