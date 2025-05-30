AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-30

Success of ‘Bunyān Mursas’: Special Thanksgiving Day ceremony held at FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: A special Thanksgiving Day ceremony was held in Karachi under the auspices of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) to celebrate the success of Operation “Bunyān Mursas”.

The event was graced by Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon as the chief guest.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, stated: "Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has won this war with pride—this is a historic victory for the nation."

He added that May 10th would always remain a memorable day for him at the age of 51.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces and political leadership united to deal a historic defeat to the enemy, and this victory belongs to the collective struggle of 250 million people.

He further stated that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan's nuclear program, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made the country’s defense invincible by introducing missile technology.

Sharjeel Inam Memon remarked that today, travelling abroad on a Pakistani passport is a matter of pride.

Criticizing the Indian media, he said that it was only spreading lies and that defamation cases should be filed globally against such organizations. He praised the Pakistani media for broadcasting verified news and said that our fighter pilots made the enemy taste bitter defeat.

Senator Sarmad Ali said that by the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan achieved success on every front, and under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the enemy was thoroughly defeated.

He also commended the Pakistani media for acting responsibly and praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively projecting Pakistan’s stance on the international stage.

The participants paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, saying that Operation “Bunyān Mursus” delivered a strong and decisive response to the enemy. Saqib Fayyaz Maggoon said, "We thank Allah that the Pakistan Army upheld the nation’s honour and proved that “Pakistan is a formidable defensive power."

Faisal Zahid Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to “Field Marshal General Asim Munir”, stating that he united the nation as one he remarked that a few months ago, a divided nation had now transformed into a solid, unified front.

During the ceremony, participants also paid deep tribute to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Field Marshal General Asim Munir and the martyrs of the nation, stating that Pakistan not only won the war but also asserted its dominance on diplomatic, political, and media fronts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Sharjeel Inam Memon Bunyān Mursas

Comments

200 characters

Success of ‘Bunyān Mursas’: Special Thanksgiving Day ceremony held at FPCCI

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories