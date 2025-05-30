AIRLINK 156.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-30

Meeting of IATF, IPCC: IHC grants time to govt to submit reply

Terence J Sigamony Published May 30, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, granted time to the government to submit its reply regarding the meeting of Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee on Narcotics Control and implementation of court’s orders to authorities to immediately halt the couriers and food deliveries to students at educational institutions to curb narcotics.

A single bench of Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas, on Thursday, issued the directions during hearing of a petition filed by Lakki Foundation, a civil society organisation, highlighting the alarming rise in drug addiction among students in Islamabad and seeking the inclusion of anti-narcotics awareness in the academic curriculum of Islamabad’s schools and colleges.

During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney General (DAG) appeared before the court and sought more time to submit the reply in this matter as counsel for the petitioner had previously contended that the IATF and Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee on Narcotics Control, constituted under the relevant Act, is one of the most important bodies responsible for regulating and ensuring effective control of narcotics throughout the country but no such meeting of IATF held.

At this, the DAG was directed to submit a report indicating when the last meeting of the Council was held and the decisions taken therein.

Similarly, Shafqat Ghafar, counsel for respondent No 9, had appeared and sought time to file a comprehensive report regarding the inclusion of narcotics related information in the curriculum.

On the last hearing, expressing serious concern that drugs are being delivered to students under the guise of items like pizza and snacks Justice Minhas remarked, “Children order pizza and receive drugs along with it.” He added, “Stop all direct deliveries to students. Any school or college that fails to comply should face legal action.”

Justice Minhas directed the authorities to monitor all courier services operating in and around educational institutions and ensure a ban on direct deliveries to students.

Acceding to the plea of DAG, Justice Minhas deferred hearing of the case after Eid holidays directing the authorities to submit the report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court IPCC Inter Agency Task Force IATF anti narcotics awareness

