Reko Diq mining company holds ‘supplier road show’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), operated by Barrick Mining Corporation, hosted the Pakistan Supplier Road Show in Karachi to connect with prospective vendors and suppliers from across the country. The event was part of RDMC’s ongoing efforts to build a robust, inclusive, and competitive supply chain for the Reko Diq project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold mines.

The road show, led by RDMC’s Supply Chain team, attracted over 200 companies, including small and medium enterprises from Balochistan as well as national-level firms. Participants were provided an overview of the Reko Diq project, its operational values, procurement strategy, tax regime, community development initiatives, hiring policies and opportunities for partnership during the construction and operational phases.

The Karachi expo follows a similar Vendors Expo held earlier in Quetta last year. The forum allowed potential partners to ask questions, understand RDMC’s standards and expectations, and explore registration processes for becoming qualified suppliers.

