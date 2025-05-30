AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-30

Reko Diq mining company holds ‘supplier road show’ in Karachi

Press Release Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), operated by Barrick Mining Corporation, hosted the Pakistan Supplier Road Show in Karachi to connect with prospective vendors and suppliers from across the country. The event was part of RDMC’s ongoing efforts to build a robust, inclusive, and competitive supply chain for the Reko Diq project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold mines.

The road show, led by RDMC’s Supply Chain team, attracted over 200 companies, including small and medium enterprises from Balochistan as well as national-level firms. Participants were provided an overview of the Reko Diq project, its operational values, procurement strategy, tax regime, community development initiatives, hiring policies and opportunities for partnership during the construction and operational phases.

The Karachi expo follows a similar Vendors Expo held earlier in Quetta last year. The forum allowed potential partners to ask questions, understand RDMC’s standards and expectations, and explore registration processes for becoming qualified suppliers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi REKO DIQ Reko Diq project Reko Diq Mining Company Barrick Mining Corporation RDMC

Comments

200 characters

Reko Diq mining company holds ‘supplier road show’ in Karachi

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories