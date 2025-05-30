Five terrorists killed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: On 28 May 25, five terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan were sent to hell in two separate engagements in Balochistan.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in Loralai District, on reported presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including heinous acts of terrorism on N-70 near Rarasham on 26 August 2024 and 18 February 2025, that resulted in martyrdom of thirty innocent civilians.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were highly wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies, and were relentlessly pursued by the security forces.

In another engagement that took place in Kech District, one more terrorist was sent to hell.

