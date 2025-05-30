CM Maryam vows to lower prices of ‘roti’ in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided in-principle to reduce the price of ‘roti’ in Punjab. The Chief Minister chaired a special meeting which reviewed to further reduce the price of ‘roti’ and prices of other essential edibles. She directed to fix the price of ‘roti’ according to the new price of flour and further directed to reduce the price of ‘roti’ on reduction in the prices of flour across Punjab.

The Chief Minister directed the Price Control Department to take immediate steps in order to further reduce the price of ‘roti’ in the province. She also directed to closely monitor the prices of chicken, vegetables and pulses across Punjab. She said, “The poor used to eat cheap chicken once a week. When it gets expensive, they will not be able to eat it even once a week. I cannot tolerate hike in the prices of chicken under any circumstance.”

She vowed, “I pledge to bring the price of ‘roti’ at the lowest level in Punjab’s history. The benefit in the reduction of flour price should reach directly to the poor. The new price of ‘roti’ will be fixed in proportion to reduction in the price of flour.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025