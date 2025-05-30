Indian aircraft: Pak airspace to remain closed until June 24

LAHORE: The Pakistani airspace will remain closed to Indian aircraft until June 24 as per the government decision. Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) Director Media Saifullah Khan expressed these views while addressing the Lahore Press Club’s ‘Meet the Press’ programme on Thursday.

He noted that reports from Indian media indicate that India has faced significant losses due to the closure of Pakistani airspace. He pointed out that when the situation worsened due to the India-Pakistan conflict, various airlines changed their routes; however, all airlines have now returned to Pakistan’s airspace.

Talking about recent developments regarding the airports, he said a new system will be introduced at Chitral and Gilgit airports, allowing flights to operate regardless of weather conditions. “Moreover, Skardu Airport was currently undergoing upgrades while a campaign will be launched in collaboration with the local government on the disposal of garbage in conjunction with Eid-ul-Adha,” he added.

Khan disclosed that incidents of bird strikes at Karachi Airport have decreased by 15 percent while there have been 36 reported incidents of bird strikes at Lahore Airport, adding that airports are always built away from residential areas for safety reasons.

Regarding the Pakistan Airports Authority, he stated that it was established in August 2024, created following regulations set by the international aviation authority. “The quality of the communication systems has improved since the formation of the Pakistan Airports Authority; the decision to establish this authority followed several air accidents in the country,’ he added.

He clarified that there is an established policy regarding the outsourcing of airport services.

On this occasion, he was grateful for the invitation to address the Lahore Press Club, saying it brought him great joy to meet with senior journalists, and he had always learned from their experience.

