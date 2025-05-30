AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
K-IV project: A number of key targets achieved: Wapda chief

Recorder Report Published May 30, 2025

KARACHI: Wapda Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) has announced that Wapda has succeeded in achieving a number of key targets on Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV project) and concerted efforts are being made to complete Phase-I of the project in June 2026.

During his visit to the Project here on Thursday, he further said that prompt availability of the required funds is the key for completion of the Project as per the schedule.

The Chairman had a detailed visit of various work fronts to review construction progress. These work fronts included intake and pumping stations at Kinjhar Lake and water conveyance system comprising pressurized pipelines being laid from Kinjhar Lake to Karachi.

The project team along with the Consultants and the Contractors briefed the Chairman about progress on all eight contracts including intake, pumping stations, pipelines, water reservoirs and filtration facilities.

Two critical activities i.e. inserting two water carrier pipelines in sleeve pipes at main railways crossing and hydrostatic testing on the first 15 Km of the pipeline have recently been completed, while the second hydrostatic testing for another 25 Km single pipeline will be carried out in June.

Timelines for the remaining works and plans to achieve the targets as well as financial progress and requirement of funds were also discussed during the briefing. Cumulative physical progress on the Project is 63 percent. Rs. 75.21 billion have so far been spent on the Project, while PC-I of the Project’s Phase-I amounts to Rs. 126.4 billion.

Underlining the importance of K-IV Project for Karachi, the Chairman directed the Project Team to excel construction activities to meet the timelines. He also directed them to maintain close liaison with other stakeholders for timely arrangement of power supply by the Government of Sindh and augmentation of the water distribution system by Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).

K-IV Project envisages providing 650 million gallon per day (MGD) water to Karachi from Kinjhar Lake. The Project is planned to be completed in two phases. At present, Wapda is constructing Phase-I to supply 260 MGD water to Karachi. Phase-II, when implemented, will also augment another 390 MGD water to the system for Karachi.

