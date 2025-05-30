AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Diplomatic travel: Emirates signs MoU with Italian Consulate

Recorder Report Published May 30, 2025 Updated May 30, 2025 07:36am

KARACHI: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Consulate of Italy in Karachi to seamlessly facilitate diplomatic travel and promote cultural and business ties between Pakistan and Italy in Karachi.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Alhashmi, Emirates’ Vice President for Pakistan, and Fabrizio Bielli, the Consul of Italy, during a signing ceremony held at the Consulate in Karachi.

Under the agreement, Emirates will become the preferred airline for official travel by the Italian Consulate. The airline will offer exclusive benefits to diplomatic passengers, including preferential fares, cargo rates, and additional baggage allowances.

Emirates will also explore opportunities to support diplomatic and cultural events organized by the Italian Consulate, as well as promotions for business engagements in Italy related with the Italian Consulate. In return, the Italian Consulate will recommend Emirates to individuals and entities engaging with the Consulate for travel to and from Italy.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Emirates’ Vice President for Pakistan said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Consulate of Italy in Karachi. Italy is an important market for us, and we have been operating there for over three decades. This MoU reflects our shared commitment of enhancing and fostering stronger cultural and economic ties between our nations.

We look forward to facilitating travel for personnel in Italy’s diplomatic mission, so they have the opportunity to explore our diverse network as they strengthen their cultural connections in Pakistan.”

