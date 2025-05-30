AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-05-30

Salaried people: SCAP demands immediate relief

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: The Salaried Class Alliance of Pakistan (SCAP) has called on the government to provide immediate relief to the salaried segment in the upcoming Finance Budget 2025-2026, citing disproportionately high tax burdens, rising inflation, and worsening economic conditions.

According to the Alliance, salaried individuals, comprising government and private employees including professionals in media, banking, education, and corporate sector, are the only segment paying its due share of income tax, without any adjustment, in Pakistan. Despite this, they have borne the brunt of recent fiscal policies, including increased slab rates and a 10 percent surcharge on higher incomes, introduced in the last budget.

“The middle class has been crushed. While inflation has doubled in the past three years, the minimum taxable income threshold remains stuck at Rs 50,000 per month,” the SCAP representatives said in press conference here on Thursday at Karachi Press Club. Saif Tirmizi, Hasnain Ashraf, Nasir Hussain Taibani, Komal Ali, Adeel Khan and Rizwan Hussain of the Alliance were present at the Press conference.

The Alliance warned that continued neglect of this segment is contributing to the country’s worsening brain drain. Emigration of skilled and educated professionals reportedly surged by 119% over the past year, with heavy taxation cited as a key factor.

Moreover, the SCAP pointed to structural tax inequalities. In FY25, salaried individuals are estimated to contribute more than Rs 550 billion in taxes, compared to only Rs. 100 billion collectively paid by exporters and retailers. While, the agriculture sector, contributing nearly 20 percent of GDP in the economy, however contributes less than 1 percent in tax revenue.

They said that some landlords and privileged groups enjoy vast exemptions, while wage earners face tax rates as high as 35 percent with additional surcharge of 10 percent.

Additionally, the Alliance expressed concern over growing informality in the economy, where businesses opt to pay salaries in cash to avoid high tax deductions—undermining documentation and long-term development.

Salaried Class Alliance Pakistan demanded the government that to raise the minimum taxable income threshold to Rs. 100,000 per month and restore tax rates to FY22 levels.

They also urged the government to reduce expenditure to support relief for higher tax rate taxpayers and abolish 10 percent Surcharge, as it is nature of penalty being tax on time and in unfair to levy on compliant taxpayers.

They also suggested for re-introducing of tax credits and immediate reinstatement of tax credits. In order to widen the tax net by bringing untaxed sectors such as agriculture and informal businesses into the fold, they urged.

The Alliance also emphasized that fair taxation is essential not only for economic justice but also for preventing further erosion of the country’s skilled workforce and promoting sustainable economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation Taxes FBR income tax government employees Economic distress Budget 2025 26 salary tax salaried people SCAP Salaried Class Alliance of Pakistan private employees

Comments

200 characters

Salaried people: SCAP demands immediate relief

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories