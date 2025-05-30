Baldia hospital: CM inaugurates 100-bed SICVD

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah marked another significant milestone with the inauguration of The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) Baldia Town Hospital, a new facility poised to deliver world-class, free-of-cost cardiac healthcare and announced to launch a second catheterisation lab and develop surgical operation theatres next year in the hospital.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the 100-bedded SICVD Baldia on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by Minister Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, and Executive Director SICVD Professor Jawaid Akbar Sial, elected representatives of Kiamari and West district, medical professionals, and others.

The SICVD facility was originally intended to be inaugurated by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. However, due to his leadership of Pakistan’s high-level delegation in response to Indian aggression, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah officiated the inauguration on his behalf.

Background: The CM said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had initiated the construction of the hospital years ago, funded by the Sindh government, but the project remained incomplete for a considerable time. The Sindh government later collaborated with SICVD, completing the hospital in just over eight months.

The CM proudly announced that SICVD has evolved into the world’s largest cardiac healthcare network, operating 10 full-fledged cardiac hospitals and 29 strategically located Chest Pain Units (CPUs) across the province. This extensive network currently treats over two million patients annually, all completely free of cost. He detailed the comprehensive services offered, including open-heart surgeries, stroke interventions, paediatric cardiac care, and emergency angioplasties, ensuring timely access to advanced cardiac treatment even in remote areas.

Karachi alone, Murad Shah noted, is home to 19 chest pain units, strategically positioned in high-traffic locations such as Nagan Chowrangi, Landhi, Gizri, and within institutions like KIHD and JPMC. Beyond Karachi, CPUs are operational in districts like Thatta, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Umerkot, effectively bringing emergency cardiac care to patients’ doorsteps.

Providing a broader context of development in Sindh, the chief minister shared recent data indicating that a total of 579 projects have been initiated or are currently underway across various public service and infrastructure sectors. To ensure the successful implementation and sustainability of these initiatives, 22,621 personnel, including technical staff, frontline workers, and administrative personnel, have been deployed. These figures, he highlighted, underscore the significant scale of development and human resources mobilised to benefit the people of Sindh.

