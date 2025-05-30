‘Sarah Adam lifts the veil on India-TTP nexus to kill Kashmiris

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. Despite efforts in the US Congress to introduce accountability measures — such as the stalled Protecting Death Act — no meaningful action has been taken to plug these financial leaks.

Sarah Adam calls this a case of strategic blindness, warning that Western aid is unintentionally funding the next regional war.

Adam describes India’s strategy as a classic case of short-term gain, long-term catastrophe. By weaponizing the Taliban against Pakistani interests, India may have scored a few tactical wins, but it is also creating a monster it cannot control.

The second-tier Kashmiri leadership now being cultivated is deeply radical, bound not by nationalism but by jihadist ideology. And while Pakistan may be the immediate target, India will not be immune to their long-term plans.

The Taliban and Al-Qaeda-aligned fighters, once fully entrenched, will have no qualms about shifting their attention toward India—particularly in Kashmir. Their transnational agenda doesn’t distinguish between India and Pakistan; both are seen as secular enemies obstructing their vision of Islamic rule.

One of the most alarming outcomes Sarah Adam highlights is the increased risk of accidental war. Given the current volatility in India-Pakistan relations, even a small, third-party terrorist strike could ignite a massive military confrontation. With both states on hair-trigger alert, a misattributed attack could spiral into a catastrophic war—not between nations by intent, but orchestrated by extremist groups for mutual destruction.

Adam calls this scenario “killing two birds with one stone,” where radical groups manipulate mistrust between India and Pakistan to fuel regional chaos and ideological expansion.

