AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025
‘Sarah Adam lifts the veil on India-TTP nexus to kill Kashmiris

Qamar Bashir Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. Despite efforts in the US Congress to introduce accountability measures — such as the stalled Protecting Death Act — no meaningful action has been taken to plug these financial leaks.

Sarah Adam calls this a case of strategic blindness, warning that Western aid is unintentionally funding the next regional war.

Adam describes India’s strategy as a classic case of short-term gain, long-term catastrophe. By weaponizing the Taliban against Pakistani interests, India may have scored a few tactical wins, but it is also creating a monster it cannot control.

The second-tier Kashmiri leadership now being cultivated is deeply radical, bound not by nationalism but by jihadist ideology. And while Pakistan may be the immediate target, India will not be immune to their long-term plans.

The Taliban and Al-Qaeda-aligned fighters, once fully entrenched, will have no qualms about shifting their attention toward India—particularly in Kashmir. Their transnational agenda doesn’t distinguish between India and Pakistan; both are seen as secular enemies obstructing their vision of Islamic rule.

One of the most alarming outcomes Sarah Adam highlights is the increased risk of accidental war. Given the current volatility in India-Pakistan relations, even a small, third-party terrorist strike could ignite a massive military confrontation. With both states on hair-trigger alert, a misattributed attack could spiral into a catastrophic war—not between nations by intent, but orchestrated by extremist groups for mutual destruction.

Adam calls this scenario “killing two birds with one stone,” where radical groups manipulate mistrust between India and Pakistan to fuel regional chaos and ideological expansion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

