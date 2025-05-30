AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025
Markets Print 2025-05-30

European shares ease after court blocks Trump’s tariffs

Reuters Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

FRANKFURT: European shares eased on Thursday as initial relief that a US trade court had blocked some of President Donald Trump’s tariffs fizzled out.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.2% lower.

The Court of International Trade ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from US trade partners on April 2.

In a swift response, the Trump administration filed an appeal and questioned the authority of the court.

“This does not necessarily mean tariffs are disappearing any time soon, as the federal appeals court is likely to take a more favourable view of them,” said Lale Akoner, global market analyst at eToro.

“What it does signal, is the beginning of a lengthy legal battle, one that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court, a development with significant market implications.”

On Sunday, Trump backtracked on his latest tariff threats towards the European Union, as Brussels stepped up efforts to secure a deal with Washington.

The ongoing tariff uncertainty saw most regional indexes close flat or lower on Thursday.

However, European shares are expected to rise slightly by the end of 2025 before reaching new highs in 2026, a Reuters poll found.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on the day, also lifted by AI bellwether Nvidia reporting a 69% surge in quarterly sales after Wednesday’s closing bell.

European semiconductor companies rode the wave, with ASM International gaining 2.7%, Soitec up 3.6% and ASML Holdings also marginally higher.

Those gainers contained a decline in the broader technology index to 0.2%, after it hit its highest level since early March.

Utilities underperformed with the sector down 0.8% overall. National Grid and Severn Trent fell 3.8% and 2.3%, respectively, as the British firms traded without entitlement to their latest dividend payouts.

Shares of Auto Trader dropped 11.3% in their biggest one-day fall since March 2020 after the UK’s largest automotive platform missed full-year revenue estimates. The stock was also Thursday’s worst performer.

