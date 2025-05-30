Interview with Syed Aamir Jafri –CEO, Eocean Pvt Ltd

‘Digital solutions will outperform conventional methods in Pakistan’

Syed Aamir Jafri is the CEO and co-founder of Eocean, a cloud communication company with over 11 years of leadership experience. Under his guidance, Eocean has delivered innovative communication solutions to global clients such as Google, Facebook, Unilever, British Council, and Visa. His expertise spans marketing communications, business development, and key account management, with a strong grasp of the evolving mobile advertising landscape and emerging technologies. He is also the co-founder of Kistpay, a visionary platform aimed at digitizing Pakistan and beyond by aggregating major players in finance, telecom, insurance, and mobile technology. A certified Chief Digital Officer from MIT, his mission is to empower businesses and consumers through cutting-edge cloud-based solutions.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: Congratulations on Eocean’s recent global recognition by META. Can you walk us through idea generation for integrating WhatsApp Business Platform with PTCL’s services came about?

Syed Aamir Jafri: Thank you! The idea came from a very challenge — call centres were overwhelmed, and customers were expecting faster, simpler ways to connect. PTCL wanted to modernize its service experience, and we knew WhatsApp was the one platform nearly every Pakistani uses daily. From there, it was about reimagining what service could look like: no hold music, no IVRs — just a smooth, intuitive conversation on a familiar app.

BRR: With the successful implementation of the WhatsApp Business Platform at PTCL, could you share some insights regarding the implementation process. What were the greatest challenges in designing and deploying such an advanced self-service system?

SAJ: The tech stack was complex, but the real challenge was human-centered design. We didn’t want it to feel like a bot — we wanted it to feel like service. Integrating with PTCL’s legacy systems took some creative problem-solving, but we kept the focus on speed and ease-of-use. The real magic was in continuous testing and feedback loops. It wasn’t a one-shot build — it evolved through usage.

BRR:Earning global recognition from Meta is a significant achievement. What does this mean for Pakistan’s position in the global digital landscape?

SAJ: It’s a proud moment — not just for the Eocean, but for the country. It proves we can build globally relevant solutions from Pakistan that solve real problems at scale. It also signals that the world is paying attention to our ecosystem, and that’s a huge opportunity — for founders, investors, and policymakers alike.

BRR:WhatsApp is a widely used app in Pakistan but turning it into a full-fledged customer service platform is a game-changer. How do you see the role of messaging apps evolving in enterprise communication?

SAJ: They’re the new storefront. It’s no longer about apps or websites — it’s about conversations. Messaging apps are where intent meets action: ask a question, pay a bill, raise a ticket — all in the same chat. And that’s just the start. These platforms are becoming the operating systems of customer experience.

BRR:What has been Eocean’s growth strategy in Pakistan over the years, and how do you plan to manage or accelerate growth in the years to come?

SAJ: We’ve focused on solving deep-rooted communication problems — not just adding channels but redesigning how businesses interact with customers. Our growth’s been driven by trust, execution, and innovation. We’ve worked with the largest names in banking, healthcare, and telecom — from HBL to Aga Khan Hospital. Looking ahead, we’re doubling down on AI, payments, and regional expansion across the GCC and South Asia.

BRR:Eocean has worked with global giants like Google, Facebook, and Visa. What unique advantages does a Pakistani cloud communications company offer to international clients?

SAJ: We know how to do more with less — and we build for scale from day one. Our solutions are cost-effective, adaptable, and deeply grounded in the realities of high-volume, low-margin markets. And we move fast — not just because we must, but because we know how. Our clients range from Pakistan’s biggest enterprises to banks in the Maldives.

BRR:Do you believe the success of this project can serve as a blueprint for other industries in Pakistan? If so, how?

SAJ: No question. The core playbook — simplify access, automate intelligently, and meet users where they are — is sector-agnostic. Whether it’s education, healthcare, or financial services, this model cuts cost and boosts customer satisfaction. It’s replicable and scalable.

BRR:Kistpay is another bold venture. Tell us how it ties into your broader vision for a digitally inclusive Pakistan.

SAJ: Smartphones are the entry point to the digital economy — but affordability is a huge barrier. With Kistpay, we’ve financed thousands of devices already, and we aim to reach 25,000 more this year. The idea is simple: if you can make a small down payment, you should be able to own a device — and unlock everything from learning to lending. That’s inclusion in action.

BRR:In your view, what are the critical policy or infrastructure changes Pakistan needs to accelerate digitization across sectors?

SAJ: We need to unlock access. That starts with cheaper smartphones and reliable broadband. Beyond that, interoperability across platforms and a more streamlined regulatory environment would really move the needle. Most importantly, the government needs to treat digital services as infrastructure — not luxury

BRR:With AI, cloud, and conversational commerce converging, what’s next for Eocean? Are there any upcoming innovations or partnerships you can share with us?

SAJ: We are building products that go beyond messaging — into mobile advertising that links the digital world with offline outcomes, and chat journeys that include commerce, payments, and even financing. We are also working on voice bots in local languages, because real inclusion means reaching people in the language they think in.

BRR:Looking back at your 11+ year journey leading Eocean, what would you say has been the most pivotal moment—and what lessons did it bring?

SAJ: The pandemic was a turning point. In that chaos, businesses realized how vital communication really was — and we were there to help. It taught us that when your product is mission-critical, you earn trust fast. The lesson? Stay useful, stay adaptable, and stay close to the customer.

BRR: What is next for Eocean in terms of innovation, and how do you plan to continue pushing the boundaries of digital transformation in the region?

SAJ: Our north star is to make enterprise communication radically simpler. We are scaling our CPaaS platform into a full-stack engagement engine — with AI, payments, and actionable insights built in. We are also expanding regionally, with active clients across the GCC and South Asia. The future is conversational — and we are building for it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025