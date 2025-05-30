KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 29, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,971.41 High: 119,639.47 Low: 118,481.98 Net Change: 638.50 Volume (000): 315,844 Value (000): 15,232,014 Makt Cap (000) 3,557,949,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,368.97 NET CH (+) 16.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,226.86 NET CH (+) 149.20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,699.26 NET CH (+) 108.10 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,007.29 NET CH (-) 102.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,508.99 NET CH (+) 54.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,049.09 NET CH (+) 60.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-MAY-2025 ====================================

