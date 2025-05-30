AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Markets Print 2025-05-30

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 29, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 29, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                118,971.41
High:                     119,639.47
Low:                      118,481.98
Net Change:                   638.50
Volume (000):                315,844
Value (000):              15,232,014
Makt Cap (000)         3,557,949,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,368.97
NET CH                     (+) 16.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,226.86
NET CH                    (+) 149.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 34,699.26
NET CH                    (+) 108.10
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,007.29
NET CH                    (-) 102.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,508.99
NET CH                     (+) 54.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,049.09
NET CH                     (+) 60.90
------------------------------------
As on:                   29-MAY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

