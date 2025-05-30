Markets Print 2025-05-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 29, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,971.41
High: 119,639.47
Low: 118,481.98
Net Change: 638.50
Volume (000): 315,844
Value (000): 15,232,014
Makt Cap (000) 3,557,949,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,368.97
NET CH (+) 16.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,226.86
NET CH (+) 149.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,699.26
NET CH (+) 108.10
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,007.29
NET CH (-) 102.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,508.99
NET CH (+) 54.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,049.09
NET CH (+) 60.90
------------------------------------
As on: 29-MAY-2025
====================================
