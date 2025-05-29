Field Marshal engages academia at ‘Hilal Talks’, stresses role of education in national progress

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir underscored the pivotal role of academia in shaping Pakistan’s future during his address at the inaugural ‘Hilal Talks’ held at the Army Auditorium on Thursday, according to a statement by the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, the forum, designed to foster dialogue on national and regional challenges, brought together over 1,800 educators, researchers, and students from across the country, including remote regions like Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In his keynote address, the COAS urged the academic community to champion a narrative of “harmony, stability, peace, and progress,” emphasizing that universities must evolve into hubs for “critical thinking, reasoning, and organic innovative solutions.”

He highlighted the military’s support for government efforts to enhance research and education, stating, “Our academic institutions must serve as centers for knowledge-driven economies to propel Pakistan forward.”

The event featured interactive sessions on pressing global and domestic issues, with special focus on bridging gaps in higher education and research.

Participants, including vice-chancellors and faculty members, lauded the initiative for creating a platform to exchange ideas. Many expressed optimism that such engagements would “strengthen national cohesion and spur innovation.”

The ‘Hilal Talks’ concluded with a collective resolve to collaborate for a “more secure and prosperous Pakistan,” reinforcing the Army’s commitment to bridging civil-military-academic synergies.