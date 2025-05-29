AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Field Marshal engages academia at ‘Hilal Talks’, stresses role of education in national progress

BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2025

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir underscored the pivotal role of academia in shaping Pakistan’s future during his address at the inaugural ‘Hilal Talks’ held at the Army Auditorium on Thursday, according to a statement by the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, the forum, designed to foster dialogue on national and regional challenges, brought together over 1,800 educators, researchers, and students from across the country, including remote regions like Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In his keynote address, the COAS urged the academic community to champion a narrative of “harmony, stability, peace, and progress,” emphasizing that universities must evolve into hubs for “critical thinking, reasoning, and organic innovative solutions.”

He highlighted the military’s support for government efforts to enhance research and education, stating, “Our academic institutions must serve as centers for knowledge-driven economies to propel Pakistan forward.”

The event featured interactive sessions on pressing global and domestic issues, with special focus on bridging gaps in higher education and research.

Participants, including vice-chancellors and faculty members, lauded the initiative for creating a platform to exchange ideas. Many expressed optimism that such engagements would “strengthen national cohesion and spur innovation.”

The ‘Hilal Talks’ concluded with a collective resolve to collaborate for a “more secure and prosperous Pakistan,” reinforcing the Army’s commitment to bridging civil-military-academic synergies.

Comments

200 characters

Field Marshal engages academia at ‘Hilal Talks’, stresses role of education in national progress

Gaza aid system under pressure as thousands seek food

Pakistan inflation in May seen at 1.5%-2%

4 soldiers martyred, 7 ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in KP operations: ISPR

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

Budget 2025-26 to be announced on June 10, finance minister’s adviser reaffirms

‘Pakistan salaried class paid 5 times more taxes than exporters, retailers in outgoing FY25’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn to $11.52bn

US court blocks Trump’s tariffs, says president exceeded his authority

KSE-100 settles near 119,000 level

Read more stories