AIRLINK 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.86%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.05%)
CPHL 86.69 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.95%)
FCCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.24%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
FLYNG 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.51%)
HUBC 138.23 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.55%)
HUMNL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.62%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 77.41 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.31%)
OGDC 209.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.23%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
PAEL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 168.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.32%)
PRL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 26.33 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.44%)
SEARL 89.52 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
SSGC 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.65%)
SYM 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
TPLP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 62.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.23%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.05%)
BR100 12,791 Increased By 114.5 (0.9%)
BR30 37,904 Increased By 349.3 (0.93%)
KSE100 119,330 Increased By 997.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 36,281 Increased By 312.4 (0.87%)
May 29, 2025
Gold hits over one-week low as US tariff ruling dents safe-haven appeal

Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 12:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices slipped on Thursday to their lowest levels in more than a week after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs”, dampening the metal’s safe-haven allure, while a robust dollar put further pressure on bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $3,271.17 an ounce, as of 0618 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 20.

U.S. gold futures dropped 0.8% to $3,268.20.

A US trade court on Wednesday halted the enforcement of Trump’s tariffs, ruling the president exceeded his authority by imposing universal duties on imports from nations with a trade surplus with the United States.

Gold prices recover sharply

The U.S. court’s decision is the key news driver leading to a rally in the dollar, which subsequently pushed gold prices lower, said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

On April 2, Trump had levied “reciprocal tariffs” on multiple countries, stoking fears of a global recession. However, many of those country-specific tariffs were paused a week later.

Following the trade court’s ruling, the U.S. dollar index rallied, making greenback-priced gold more expensive, with Wall Street futures and Asian equities also climbing.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration filed a notice of appeal, challenging the court’s authority and signalling a potential escalation to the Supreme Court if necessary.

But the gold market is still bullish as “longer-term outlook suggests a weaker dollar and there’s still likely to be some inflationary pressures near term,” Frappell said.

The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s May 6-7 session showed that officials are concerned about the potential for concurrent rises in inflation and unemployment, a scenario that would necessitate a choice between implementing tighter monetary policy to combat inflation or lowering interest rates to support economic growth and employment.

The market now awaits U.S. GDP data due later in the day, with core U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data for further cues on rate outlook.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $33.21 an ounce, platinum was down 0.2% at $1,073.15 and palladium edged 0.9% higher to $971.57.

