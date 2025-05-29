AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Markets Print 2025-05-29

Gold prices recover sharply

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Amid international market’s uptrend, local gold prices made a sizeable recovery on Wednesday, as bullion rates again soared past $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

Local gold prices rose by Rs1,400 per tola and Rs1,200 per 10 grams, following a $14 increase in the international market, where gold reached $3,309 per ounce as global momentum picked up.

The growing world market drove gold prices to Rs249,300 per tola and Rs299,468 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

International silver prices edged higher, trading at just over $33 per ounce that also fuelled domestic market to grow by Rs32 and Rs27 to Rs3,380 per tola and Rs2,983 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

