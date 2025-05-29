AIRLINK 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.86%)
Markets

European shares rise as US court ruling on Trump tariffs boosts sentiment

Reuters Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 12:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

European shares climbed on Thursday as a U.S. trade court’s decision to block President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs sparked a risk-on sentiment across global markets.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX), opens new tab was up 0.4%, as of 0715 GMT, with regional indexes also trading in the green. Germany’s DAX 40 rose 0.5% to hover near a record high.

The Court of International Trade ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing the April 2 across-the-board duties on imports from U.S. trade partners.

On Wall Street, stock index futures rose by more than 1.5% as the court’s decision provided some relief from persistent trade uncertainties.

Overall sentiment was also lifted by AI bellwether Nvidia, which surpassed quarterly sales expectations in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

European stocks recover after Trump delays EU tariffs

European AI-exposed stocks such as ASML and Schneider Electric each gained about 3%, while the region’s technology index led sector gains with a 1.7% rise.

European carmakers, sensitive to tariff-centric pressures, rose in early trading. Shares in Stellantis gained 2.5%, Porsche up 1% and Volkswagen added 1.2%.

Investors also favoured luxury stocks, with Kering, Christian Dior and Burberry rising between 3% and 3.6%.

European shares

