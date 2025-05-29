Spurs defender Morris leaves England camp with ACL injury

AIRLINK 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.86%)
Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 11:56am
MANCHESTER: England defender Ella Morris suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training and will return to Tottenham Hotspur to begin her rehabilitation, the England team announced on Wednesday ahead of two Women’s Nations League games.

The 22-year-old, who had received her first call-up to England’s senior side for the two upcoming games, is the latest among a spate of female players to suffer the knee injury, which studies show women are between two and six times more likely to experience than men.

Midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown has received her third senior call-up in Morris’s place and has joined the 26-player squad at the team’s training base at St. George’s Park.

England host Portugal on Friday at Wembley Stadium and then play Spain in Barcelona on Tuesday in a pair of Nations League games.

They kick off the defence of their European Championship title on July 5 in Switzerland.

