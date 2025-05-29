AIRLINK 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.86%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.69 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.95%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.03%)
FLYNG 54.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
HUBC 138.23 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.55%)
HUMNL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.62%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.43%)
OGDC 209.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.23%)
PACE 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.98%)
PAEL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 168.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.32%)
PRL 32.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 26.37 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (8.61%)
SEARL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.88%)
SYM 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
TPLP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.05%)
BR100 12,785 Increased By 107.7 (0.85%)
BR30 37,875 Increased By 320.8 (0.85%)
KSE100 119,321 Increased By 988 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,277 Increased By 307.9 (0.86%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Emma Raducanu outclassed by Swiatek but unbowed after French Open defeat

Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Emma Raducanu admitted feeling exposed after a humbling second-round loss to defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek during her maiden appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier but the Briton said the experience had not left her demotivated.

Raducanu won her maiden Grand Slam title as a teenager in the U.S. Open while playing at the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium and has competed on the main showcourts at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in the past.

Featuring on the premier stage at Roland Garros on Wednesday proved an altogether different challenge for the 22-year-old, who also felt a bit uncomfortable during her 6-1 6-2 defeat in the second round by four-times winner Swiatek.

“It was a really difficult match. Iga played really well. It was tough. In the beginning of the match it was pretty tight. As it went on she grew in confidence. I just felt a bit exposed,” Raducanu told reporters.

“It was the first time playing a match on that court. It’s also different when it’s filled and it’s got everything around. You do feel like it’s a big court. It’s … new for me.

“It’s a surrounding that she’s obviously very comfortable with and she’s played in it a lot of times. I think that did emphasise me feeling a bit uncomfortable. But it’s a good experience for if I ever play on that court again.”

Raducanu will go back to the drawing board ahead of her preferred grass season and said she was feeling positive after enjoying her best run of the year after getting to the quarter-finals on the hardcourts of Miami in March.

Jannik Sinner and Djokovic step up French Open challenges

The road has not been easy for Raducanu, who has struggled with form and fitness issues since her 2021 Grand Slam triumph and has worked with a string of different coaches without any real success.

“I don’t feel demotivated,” she said.

“I feel like since Miami I’ve really started building some momentum compared to where I came from at the start of the year and it makes me just want to keep going after a couple of days off and then get on the grass.”

French Open Emma Raducanu

Comments

200 characters

Emma Raducanu outclassed by Swiatek but unbowed after French Open defeat

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points in line with global markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil prices climb as US court blocks Trump tariffs

PECO factory sealed over non-payment of Rs1.9mn property tax

Pakistan, ADB eye carbon markets as next frontier for green growth

Pakistan’s Feroze1888 Mills to establish subsidiary in Dubai

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Bank Alfalah approves sale of Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Read more stories