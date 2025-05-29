Emma Raducanu outclassed by Swiatek but unbowed after French Open defeat

PARIS: Emma Raducanu admitted feeling exposed after a humbling second-round loss to defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek during her maiden appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier but the Briton said the experience had not left her demotivated.

Raducanu won her maiden Grand Slam title as a teenager in the U.S. Open while playing at the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium and has competed on the main showcourts at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in the past.

Featuring on the premier stage at Roland Garros on Wednesday proved an altogether different challenge for the 22-year-old, who also felt a bit uncomfortable during her 6-1 6-2 defeat in the second round by four-times winner Swiatek.

“It was a really difficult match. Iga played really well. It was tough. In the beginning of the match it was pretty tight. As it went on she grew in confidence. I just felt a bit exposed,” Raducanu told reporters.

“It was the first time playing a match on that court. It’s also different when it’s filled and it’s got everything around. You do feel like it’s a big court. It’s … new for me.

“It’s a surrounding that she’s obviously very comfortable with and she’s played in it a lot of times. I think that did emphasise me feeling a bit uncomfortable. But it’s a good experience for if I ever play on that court again.”

Raducanu will go back to the drawing board ahead of her preferred grass season and said she was feeling positive after enjoying her best run of the year after getting to the quarter-finals on the hardcourts of Miami in March.

The road has not been easy for Raducanu, who has struggled with form and fitness issues since her 2021 Grand Slam triumph and has worked with a string of different coaches without any real success.

“I don’t feel demotivated,” she said.

“I feel like since Miami I’ve really started building some momentum compared to where I came from at the start of the year and it makes me just want to keep going after a couple of days off and then get on the grass.”