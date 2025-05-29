AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US court ruling on tariffs lifts dollar, dragging Indian rupee lower

Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 08:11am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to open weaker on Thursday, weighed by the dollar’s strength after a U.S. court blocked President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the local currency would open in the 85.48-85.52 range, compared to a close of 85.36 in the previous session.

“When you think about it, it’s a bit counterintuitive that Asia is lower on the back of the U.S. court blocking tariffs,” a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“However, that’s been the pattern — tariffs imply weaker U.S. growth and a softer dollar.” The trader expects the rupee to find support in the 85.50–85.60 zone, and reckons that the opening decline in the rupee will not sustain.

Indian rupee to open nearly flat, holds upper hand as dollar remains vulnerable

The dollar index climbed past the 100 level, Asian currencies were down between 0.1% and 0.6%, and U.S. equity futures rallied after a U.S. court blocked Trump from imposing tariffs, saying the U.S. Constitution provides Congress exclusive authority to regulate commerce.

The Trump administration filed a notice of appeal and questioned the authority of the court. Trump’s tariff plans on U.S. trading partners had drawn warnings from economists about the potential for higher inflation and uncertainty, which had weighed on the dollar.

The U.S. court ruling blocking the tariffs brought relief to the dollar, at least for now.

“The question is what’s next. First, we think tariffs will likely still be in force during the appeals process, with the Trump administration likely to take the appeals process all the way up to the Supreme Court,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

The immediate reaction of the dollar strengthening and Asian currencies weakening may not last considering that the tariffs are likely to stay and with the legal uncertainty potentially crimping US growth and investment plans, it said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

US court ruling on tariffs lifts dollar, dragging Indian rupee lower

PM praises bravery of Azeri people

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Read more stories