AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-05-29

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Recorder Report Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Wednesday that the government is actively working to abolish the 18 per cent general sales tax (GST) on locally-produced cotton, including lint and cottonseed, to support farmers and boost domestic cotton production.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), led by Chief Organiser Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad.

Hussain said the government is also addressing pending cotton cess liabilities in the textile sector to ensure the Central Cotton Committee (CCC) remains financially stable. “We are considering limiting tax-free imports of yarn and fabric under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to encourage local cotton consumption,” he added.

PBF urges govt to take urgent measures to save cotton

He stated that the government aims to produce 10 million cotton bales this year and is committed to offering relief to farmers in the next budget.

The meeting discussed in detail the upcoming federal budget and advocate for targeted relief for the agricultural sector.

The PBF delegation included Senior Vice President Amna Awan, Chairman South Punjab Talat Suhail, Chairman KP Ashfaq Paracha, and Deputy Secretary General Zafar Iqbal.

PBF Chief Organiser Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad urged the government to eliminate the GST on local cotton and lower customs duties on imported machinery for the cotton ginning sector. “Sustainable economic growth is not possible without strong support for agriculture,” he emphasised.

Jawad also called for the implementation of new seed varieties developed by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) at the district level. “Farmers are unaware of the latest research being carried out in Islamabad. It needs to be transferred to the grassroots through local agriculture departments,” he said.

The government must take concrete steps to reduce the cost of cultivation. Fertiliser prices should also be brought down by offering tax relief, added Jawad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Farmers FBR agriculture sector GST textile sector Rana Tanveer Hussain PBF Pakistani cotton EFS general sales tax MNFSR Budget 2025 26 Central Cotton Committee

Comments

200 characters

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

PM praises bravery of Azeri people

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Read more stories