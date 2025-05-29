AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: With forecasts of heavy monsoon rains in the city, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a high alert and finalized precautionary arrangements according to the expected severe weather conditions.

As per the alert issued by KPT, all ships at the port will be safely berthed, with continuous monitoring of vessel movements. Mooring lines have been secured, and arrangements have been made to ensure the immediate availability of tug assistance. Additionally, standby pilot services have been arranged to facilitate the safe departure of vessels into deeper waters during harsh weather conditions.

Small boats will be berthed at locations where wind pressure and sea currents are relatively low, while dredgers and barges have also been secured as part of safety measures. All types of cargo — including vehicles, appliances, high-value consignments, and lightweight cargo — are being covered with tarpaulin sheets in plinths and sheds to protect them from potential damage.

Cyclonic system roars across the Arabian Sea

Empty containers at plinths, container yards, and terminals have been stacked to a maximum height of two containers in accordance with safety protocols. Orders have been issued to clean and keep the oil pier trenches and sump tanks empty. A special alert has also been issued to prevent gas leakage at the oil pier, with instructions to use flashlights for inspections in case of any incident.

Furthermore, all drain lines across the port premises are being checked, with immediate orders to clear any blockages. The KPT hospital has been fully equipped to deal with any emergency situations, ensuring the availability of ample medicines and essential medical facilities on an urgent basis.

The spokesperson said KPT remains vigilant and prepared to address any untoward situation arising from the anticipated monsoon conditions.

