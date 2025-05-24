AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Cyclonic system roars across the Arabian Sea

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 06:24am

KARACHI: As a potential cyclonic system intensifies over the Arabian Sea, large parts of Pakistan brace for a spell of dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall, according to twin weather alerts issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

The PMD’s Marine Meteorology and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi reported at 10:30 PST that a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over the East-Central Arabian Sea has strengthened into a Well-Marked Low-pressure area (WML).

Positioned near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 72.5°E — about 985km southeast of Karachi — the system is expected to develop into a Depression within 24 hours due to conducive atmospheric conditions. It is currently tracking northward, though the PMD confirmed that there is no immediate threat to Pakistan’s coastline.

Continuous monitoring is underway. Meanwhile, at 11:30 PST, the PMD’s National Weather Forecasting Centre in Islamabad warned of unstable weather across the upper and central regions of the country. Moist air currents are already influencing these areas, and a westerly wave is projected to enter the upper regions on May 24, triggering widespread weather activity.

From the evening of May 23 through May 24, dust storms and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are forecast for a broad swathe of areas including Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of Balochistan and southern Punjab, such as Zhob, Multan, and DG Khan on May 24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cyclone PMD weather forecast Arabian Sea pakistan weather Cyclonic system

Comments

200 characters

Cyclonic system roars across the Arabian Sea

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories