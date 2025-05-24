Cyclonic system roars across the Arabian Sea

KARACHI: As a potential cyclonic system intensifies over the Arabian Sea, large parts of Pakistan brace for a spell of dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall, according to twin weather alerts issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

The PMD’s Marine Meteorology and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi reported at 10:30 PST that a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over the East-Central Arabian Sea has strengthened into a Well-Marked Low-pressure area (WML).

Positioned near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 72.5°E — about 985km southeast of Karachi — the system is expected to develop into a Depression within 24 hours due to conducive atmospheric conditions. It is currently tracking northward, though the PMD confirmed that there is no immediate threat to Pakistan’s coastline.

Continuous monitoring is underway. Meanwhile, at 11:30 PST, the PMD’s National Weather Forecasting Centre in Islamabad warned of unstable weather across the upper and central regions of the country. Moist air currents are already influencing these areas, and a westerly wave is projected to enter the upper regions on May 24, triggering widespread weather activity.

From the evening of May 23 through May 24, dust storms and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are forecast for a broad swathe of areas including Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of Balochistan and southern Punjab, such as Zhob, Multan, and DG Khan on May 24.

