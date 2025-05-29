Rich tribute paid to filmmaker Furqan T Siddiqui

KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, organized a tribute ceremony in memory of the acclaimed filmmaker, director, and digital media professional Furqan T Siddiqui at the Haseena Moin Hall.

President Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, different showbiz personalities Chairman of the Music Committee Amjad Hussain Shah, Nadeem Jaffri, Kamran Jilani, Jibran T Siddiqui, Sohail Hashmi, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, Mohsin Naqvi, Dr Nudrat, Farhan Qaiser, Ali Zaman, Dr Shehzad Ali Ghazi, Aleem Sheikh, Imran Raza Naqvi, Rehan Siddiqui, Sakina Sarwat, Ali Chishti, Nadeem J, Younus Memon, Azfar Raza, and all three sons of the late Furqan T Siddiqui expressed their thoughts and memories.

President Mohammad Ahmed Shah recalled his deep bond with Furqan, describing him as an affectionate, sincere, and multi-talented individual. “Even today, it feels as if Furqan is still among us. His departure has left a significant void in the industry. He had a remarkable ability to connect people and maintained a close relationship with the Arts Council,” he said.

Amjad Hussain Shah shared that Furqan was a genuine soul, always smiling and caring for others while concealing his own struggles. “His loss is not just personal for his family, but a collective loss for all of us,” he added.

Actor and host Nadeem Jaffri pointed to the bitter truth of the showbiz industry, stating, “We are a thankless society. We wait for artists to fall gravely ill and die before we acknowledge their worth. Furqan, our dear friend, is no longer with us.”

Jibran T Siddiqui emphasized Furqan’s love for the Arts Council and Karachi, saying, “The city ran through his veins. He entered the media industry at a young age through PTV and quickly proved his talent. The night of March 24 remains unforgettable. He taught us that the real purpose of life is to serve others.”