AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

Drug-free Punjab: Anti-narcotics operations by Punjab Police continue

Recorder Report Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 07:11am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police's anti-narcotics operations are ongoing in pursuit of the vision of a Drug-Free Punjab. Punjab Police while sharing the details, said that during the current year, 43,693 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province. A total of 23,701 accused involved in drug trafficking were arrested and cases were registered.

From the possession of the accused, 14,521 kilograms of charas, 1,120 kilograms of heroin, and 645 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) were recovered, along with 2,119 kilograms of opium and 353,285 litres of liquor. During the last 24 hours alone, 210 raids were conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts, 113 drug dealers were arrested, and 44 kilograms of charas, 8 kilograms of ice, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 1,490 litres of liquor were recovered.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has directed to further acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers. IG Punjab, while instructing the officers, said that all accused involved in the supply chain must be brought to justice and handed down strict punishments. Operations against individuals involved in drug dealing around educational institutions and hostels should be expedited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Punjab police Drug free Punjab Anti narcotics operations

Comments

200 characters

Drug-free Punjab: Anti-narcotics operations by Punjab Police continue

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Read more stories