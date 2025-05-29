Drug-free Punjab: Anti-narcotics operations by Punjab Police continue

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police's anti-narcotics operations are ongoing in pursuit of the vision of a Drug-Free Punjab. Punjab Police while sharing the details, said that during the current year, 43,693 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province. A total of 23,701 accused involved in drug trafficking were arrested and cases were registered.

From the possession of the accused, 14,521 kilograms of charas, 1,120 kilograms of heroin, and 645 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) were recovered, along with 2,119 kilograms of opium and 353,285 litres of liquor. During the last 24 hours alone, 210 raids were conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts, 113 drug dealers were arrested, and 44 kilograms of charas, 8 kilograms of ice, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 1,490 litres of liquor were recovered.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has directed to further acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers. IG Punjab, while instructing the officers, said that all accused involved in the supply chain must be brought to justice and handed down strict punishments. Operations against individuals involved in drug dealing around educational institutions and hostels should be expedited.

