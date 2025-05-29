In a world growing increasingly chaotic, the latest revelations by former CIA operative Sarah Adam could not have come at a more critical moment. Her interview, rich in classified insight and field-sourced intelligence, exposes a sinister and elaborate strategy being orchestrated by India—one that not only seeks to eliminate Kashmiri freedom fighters but also aims to destabilize Balochistan and undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sarah Adam’s whistleblowing reveals a two-pronged covert war being waged by India. On one front, India is reportedly collaborating with Taliban factions to assassinate Kashmiri militants on Pakistani soil, specifically those allegedly aligned with Pakistan’s military and intelligence services.

On the second front, India is accused of utilizing Afghan soil and TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) infrastructure to arm and finance Baloch insurgents—targeting Pakistan’s territorial integrity and its most vital economic artery: CPEC.

Adam argues that India’s use of Taliban infrastructure is not merely tactical—it is strategic. By removing the “old guard” of Kashmiri militants, India and its Taliban collaborators are paving the way for a new generation of militants—fighters indoctrinated in the ideological warfare of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

These emerging actors, shaped in the fires of Afghanistan’s post-occupation resistance, reject diplomacy, borders, and national loyalty. They envision not political autonomy but an Islamic emirate in Kashmir, formed through unrelenting, decentralized jihad. Their loyalties lie not with Rawalpindi or Islamabad, but with global extremist agendas.

The geopolitical implications are worsened by the fact that this insurgency is being indirectly financed by Western taxpayers.

Since 2021, the US and the UN have funneled over $11 billion in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Intended for civilian relief, much of this aid is reportedly siphoned off by the Taliban through taxes, coercion, and diversion tactics—and then repurposed to fund regional militant operations, including those targeting Pakistan.

