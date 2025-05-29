CFO Summit: Azfar calls for structural reforms and investor confidence

LAHORE: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Pakistan’s former Minister for Investment and Chairman of Nutshell Group, delivered a compelling keynote address at the prestigious CFO Conference organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) at a local Lahore. The event brought together top finance and business leaders from across the country to deliberate on Pakistan’s evolving economic and investment landscape.

Speaking on the theme “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan: Evolving Business Climate,” Azfar Ahsan provided strategic insights into how Pakistan can navigate ongoing economic challenges while paving the way for sustainable and resilient growth. His thought-provoking address focused on the importance of aligning with global investment trends, fostering economic reforms, and rebuilding investor trust through policy continuity and institutional integrity.

A key highlight of his session was the presentation of the “National Investment Vision 2035”, a forward-looking and transformative roadmap aimed at redefining Pakistan’s investment future. The vision calls for a decisive shift toward structural reforms, institutional accountability, regulatory transparency, and consistent economic policy frameworks to position Pakistan as a competitive and attractive investment destination.

Azfar emphasized that the participation of finance professionals, corporate leaders, and policymakers is critical to steering the country toward economic stability and inclusive growth. “This is not just a vision, it’s a call to action,” he stated. “Pakistan’s future depends on our ability to think long-term, act strategically, and invest in trust.”

The CFO Conference, a flagship event by ICAP, serves as a platform for thought leadership, knowledge exchange, and policy dialogue. Azfar Ahsan’s address was met with overwhelming appreciation from attendees, many of whom acknowledged the relevance and urgency of the ideas presented.

