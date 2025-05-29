AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-29

CFO Summit: Azfar calls for structural reforms and investor confidence

Press Release Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Pakistan’s former Minister for Investment and Chairman of Nutshell Group, delivered a compelling keynote address at the prestigious CFO Conference organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) at a local Lahore. The event brought together top finance and business leaders from across the country to deliberate on Pakistan’s evolving economic and investment landscape.

Speaking on the theme “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan: Evolving Business Climate,” Azfar Ahsan provided strategic insights into how Pakistan can navigate ongoing economic challenges while paving the way for sustainable and resilient growth. His thought-provoking address focused on the importance of aligning with global investment trends, fostering economic reforms, and rebuilding investor trust through policy continuity and institutional integrity.

A key highlight of his session was the presentation of the “National Investment Vision 2035”, a forward-looking and transformative roadmap aimed at redefining Pakistan’s investment future. The vision calls for a decisive shift toward structural reforms, institutional accountability, regulatory transparency, and consistent economic policy frameworks to position Pakistan as a competitive and attractive investment destination.

Azfar emphasized that the participation of finance professionals, corporate leaders, and policymakers is critical to steering the country toward economic stability and inclusive growth. “This is not just a vision, it’s a call to action,” he stated. “Pakistan’s future depends on our ability to think long-term, act strategically, and invest in trust.”

The CFO Conference, a flagship event by ICAP, serves as a platform for thought leadership, knowledge exchange, and policy dialogue. Azfar Ahsan’s address was met with overwhelming appreciation from attendees, many of whom acknowledged the relevance and urgency of the ideas presented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

