Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal

Muhammad Saleem Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 07:23am

LAHORE: “Youm-e-Takbeer” was marked in commemoration of nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan 28th May, 1998 with zeal on Wednesday amid renewed pledge to render any type of sacrifice for the defence of the motherland.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile. These tests demonstrated the resolve of the nation to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

To mark the day, seminars, rallies and other ceremonies were held in different parts of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore today, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan invincible by conducting nuclear tests.

The PML-N Lahore president Saif ul Malook Khokhar MNA termed the 28th May as a symbol of nation’s unwavering determination, courage and spirit of defending homeland. Rallies were also taken out in different parts of the country.

Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari stated that May 28 is a golden and unforgettable day in Pakistan’s history, symbolizing national pride and sovereignty.

She said that on May 28, 1998, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, rejecting global pressure, economic sanctions, and American offers—thereby becoming the first nuclear power in the Islamic world. Azma Bokhari emphasized that Nawaz Sharif, in a bold and unequivocal response to U.S. pressure, raised the flag of national honour by firmly saying “Absolutely Not.”

By prioritizing national sovereignty above all else, Nawaz Sharif crushed India’s arrogance and made Pakistan’s defence invincible. She added that today, Pakistan’s armed forces continue to maintain superiority over adversaries—a continuation of the firm and strategic decision made on May 28, 1998.

Further highlighting the historical context, she said that while India took pride in its nuclear tests on May 10, Pakistan’s response on May 28 was a powerful and fitting reply that shattered India’s pride. “Elder brother Nawaz Sharif broke India’s arrogance, while younger brother Shehbaz Sharif made it bite the dust,” she remarked.

