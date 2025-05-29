Youm-e-Takbeer: A symbol of unity and strength

There come moments in the history of nations when a leader must make a bold decision — one that prioritizes national sovereignty and security above all else. Such decisions etch the leader’s name into history, ensuring they are remembered and revered for generations. May 28, 1998, stands as one such historic day, when Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, rose with dignity on the world stage and was recognised as a nuclear power. This landmark day was aptly named “Youm-e-Takbeer”.

India had conducted nuclear tests on *May 11, 1998, in an attempt to dominate the region and assert its superiority. However, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, resisting immense international pressure — including a US$5 billion aid offer from the United States — chose to uphold Pakistan’s dignity and independence. On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted six nuclear tests in Chaghi, effectively neutralising India’s nuclear posturing and establishing itself as the “first and only nuclear power in the Islamic world”.

This bold decision came at a significant cost. Nawaz Sharif and his government faced intense international pressure, economic sanctions, and isolation. Yet, the people of Pakistan stood firmly behind their leadership, sending a clear message to the world: Pakistan would never compromise its sovereignty or national integrity.

Now, 27 years later, that same unwavering resolve has been witnessed again. On May 7, 2025, India once again attempted aggression against Pakistan. But under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan responded with full force. The nation stood united, shoulder to shoulder with its government and armed forces, reinforcing national resolve.

On May 10, 2025, Pakistan delivered a historic blow to Indian aggression, forcing it to retreat. The success of “Operation Bunyanum Mansoos” reverberated across the globe. The world witnessed the might of Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder jets, J-10C aircraft, Fatah missiles, and Shaheen ballistic systems. International media, particularly Western outlets, highlighted India’s humiliating defeat, while Indian media — reduced to spreading fake propaganda — was exposed and forced to retract its fabricated claims.

India’s arrogance and military adventurism met a crushing response. Prime Minister Modi and his media allies were left to bear the shame of defeat. Pakistan’s cyber warfare capabilities further disoriented Indian command structures, compelling India to back down. The debris of India’s much-touted Rafale jets remains a symbol of their failure, and Modi’s regime has struggled to conceal the losses.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan’s overwhelming response reaffirmed that a state founded on the Kalima cannot be subdued by a numerically superior enemy. This victory not only strengthened Pakistan’s strategic position but also won the hearts of people across the Muslim world, who stood in solidarity, chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Our Air Force has written another glorious chapter in history — one that will be remembered for generations. The spirit of May 28, 1998, is alive once again in the unity of the Pakistani nation. Today, the entire country stands as one in defense of our beloved homeland.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan’s defence invincible in 1998. In 2025, his brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, led the nation to a great victory against a traditional foe. When a nation places its faith in Allah and is led by courageous leaders willing to make bold decisions, divine help descends.

It is this legacy of courageous leadership and firm decisions that has earned Pakistan a distinguished place in the global community. Today, Pakistan grows stronger and more stable, and its people remain confident that the country is in safe and capable hands. Unity remains our greatest strength—and together, we shall face and defeat every threat.

We are one. We are Pakistan.

