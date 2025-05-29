PMD warns of scorching weather in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday warned of scorching weather ahead, forecasting hot to very hot and dry conditions for Karachi through Thursday and Friday.

With daytime temperatures expected to hover between 39 Celsius and 41 Celsius, the city is bracing for an intense heatwave that could pose serious health risks.

According to the PMD, Thursday will bring dry and windy conditions, with morning humidity levels between 60 percent and 70 percent plummeting to as low as 25 percent by evening. The heat is expected to persist on Friday, with humidity slightly higher in the evening at 35 percent to 45 percent, offering only marginal relief.

Westerly winds will blow across the city during this period, contributing to the dry spell and compounding the discomfort caused by soaring temperatures and fluctuating humidity.

