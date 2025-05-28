AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025
Markets

Wall St edges lower as markets await Nvidia earnings

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 09:03pm

Wall Street’s main indexes fell slightly on Wednesday, after a sharp rally in the previous session sparked by easing trade tensions, as investors awaited AI bellwether Nvidia’s results and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting.

Nvidia is expected to report a 66.2% surge in first-quarter revenue, according to data compiled by LSEG. Shares of the chipmaker slipped 0.2% ahead of its earnings, due to be released after markets close.

“How AI demand plays out has far-reaching implications for the U.S. market as we head into June, and many will be waiting to see today’s report before doubling into the May bounceback in risk,” said Bob Savage, head of markets macro strategy at BNY.

Traders in the options markets are bracing for industry-wide volatility, with defensive options contracts drawing heavy attention for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF the largest semiconductor ETF.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.80 points, or 0.24%, to 42,240.85, the S&P 500 lost 10.95 points, or 0.18%, to 5,910.59, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 10.66 points, or 0.06%, to 19,187.97.

Most megacap and growth stocks shed initial gains and were mostly flat. Meta Platforms outperformed with a 0.5% rise.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors fell, with energy and utilities being the biggest laggards.

Dow component Salesforce was down 0.7% and is also scheduled to report earnings after the bell.

Wall St rises more than 1pc as Trump backs down on EU tariffs

All three main Wall Street indexes soared in the last session after U.S. President Donald Trump backed down over the weekend from his threat of 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union.

The S&P 500 is now about 4% off its record closing high, reached on February 19, falling as much as 18.9% below that level in the wake of Trump’s erratic tariff announcements that have whipsawed markets for much of his second term.

A poll of strategists and analysts conducted by Reuters showed that many market participants expected the benchmark index to finish the year near current levels.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, when the central bank held borrowing costs steady, are slated for release at 2 p.m. ET.

Yields on long-dated U.S. government bonds were slightly higher after scaling multi-month highs last week. Global bond markets have been in the spotlight over concerns about fiscal sustainability in major economies including the United States and Japan.

In earnings, Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings advanced 4.8% after its fourth-quarter revenue beat analyst estimates.

Shares of sportswear retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods gained 1.2% after its first-quarter results beat estimates.

Cybersecurity firm Okta flagged risks related to the uncertain economic environment but stuck to its full-year outlook. Its shares dropped nearly 14%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.72-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the asdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 49 new lows.

