AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
US stocks edge higher ahead of Nvidia results

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 07:07pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday ahead of earnings from Nvidia that are expected to broadly affect the equity market.

US stocks posted gains of around two percent or more on Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s move to delay potential tariffs on the European Union.

As a leader in artificial intelligence, “Nvidia’s report will be market mover, which is likely why there isn’t a ton of conviction in the equity futures trade,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 42,425.79.

Wall St rises more than 1pc as Trump backs down on EU tariffs

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,937.98, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 19,263.64.

Among individual companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods rose 1.8 percent as it confirmed full-year targets to grow comparable sales as much as three percent following solid quarterly results.

