US stocks edge higher ahead of Nvidia results

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday ahead of earnings from Nvidia that are expected to broadly affect the equity market.

US stocks posted gains of around two percent or more on Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s move to delay potential tariffs on the European Union.

As a leader in artificial intelligence, “Nvidia’s report will be market mover, which is likely why there isn’t a ton of conviction in the equity futures trade,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 42,425.79.

Wall St rises more than 1pc as Trump backs down on EU tariffs

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,937.98, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 19,263.64.

Among individual companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods rose 1.8 percent as it confirmed full-year targets to grow comparable sales as much as three percent following solid quarterly results.