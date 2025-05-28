AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Dar to embark on two-day visit to Hong Kong tomorrow

BR Web Desk Published 28 May, 2025 05:50pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China, from May 29 to 30 to attend the signing ceremony of the Convention on the establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed).

DPM Dar is scheduled to sign the convention and deliver a keynote address at the ceremony on May 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During his visit, he will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Dar telephones Azerbaijan FM

Pakistan is among the founding members of IOMed and has expressed firm support for the organisation’s objectives. Islamabad views the initiative as a valuable step toward strengthening mediation and the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

In a statement issued ahead of the visit, the Foreign Office emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to the principles of the UN Charter, international law, and the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

It noted that mediation, diplomacy, and dialogue are essential tools in promoting global peace, security, and prosperity.

UN Security Council Ishaq Dar Pakistan Foreign office Dar visit to Hong Kong

Comments

200 characters

FM Dar to embark on two-day visit to Hong Kong tomorrow

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Body on Social Impact Finance: progress on initiatives reviewed

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

FO slams Indian PM’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks, warns against water weaponization

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday

Customs Command Fund established

France wants Palestinian two-state solution, Macron says

CCP fines Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited Rs150mn for ‘misleading advertising’

Read more stories