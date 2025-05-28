FM Dar to embark on two-day visit to Hong Kong tomorrow

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China, from May 29 to 30 to attend the signing ceremony of the Convention on the establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed).

DPM Dar is scheduled to sign the convention and deliver a keynote address at the ceremony on May 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During his visit, he will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Pakistan is among the founding members of IOMed and has expressed firm support for the organisation’s objectives. Islamabad views the initiative as a valuable step toward strengthening mediation and the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

In a statement issued ahead of the visit, the Foreign Office emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to the principles of the UN Charter, international law, and the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

It noted that mediation, diplomacy, and dialogue are essential tools in promoting global peace, security, and prosperity.