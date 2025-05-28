Taptap Send introduces direct donations to charities in Pakistan from abroad

For overseas Pakistanis looking for a more seamless way to give back to their communities, Taptap Send has launched a powerful new feature: direct charitable donations to registered nonprofits in Pakistan, accessible within the app.

Fast, zero-free, and built for diaspora

Since its founding in 2018, Taptap Send has built a strong reputation as one of the most efficient and affordable remittance platforms for Pakistanis abroad. With zero transfer fees*, great exchange rates, and 95% of transactions arriving within a minute**, it’s no surprise that the app has become a top choice for users in the USA, the UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the UAE.

Now, the app is going a step further: making it just as easy to support trusted charitable causes as it is to support loved ones.

A simplified way to give Zakat, Sadqah, and Qurbani

Traditionally, overseas Pakistanis looking to give Zakat during Ramzan, arrange Qurbani during Eid ul Adha, or offer Sadqah throughout the year would transfer funds to family members, who would then make the donation locally. This process was often inconvenient and lacked transparency.

Taptap Send’s new feature eliminates that hassle by enabling users in the USA, the UK, and Europe to contribute directly to vetted nonprofit organisations in Pakistan, all with a few taps.

What the community asked for

“This launch is a reflection of what we’ve heard from the Pakistani community for years,” says Saim Chaudhary, Head of South Asia at Taptap Send. “People want a more direct, trustworthy way to give — especially during meaningful times like Ramzan and Eid. We’re proud to make that possible with just a few taps. It’s about making giving easier, safer, and more impactful.”

Saim Chaudhary, who has led Taptap Send’s expansion into South Asian markets such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, believes this feature reflects the company’s continued focus on understanding and addressing regional needs.

Transparent, vetted giving — all in one place

The donation platform within the app connects users with a growing list of pre-screened, registered charities operating in areas like education, health, poverty alleviation, and religious giving. By partnering only with vetted organisations, Taptap Send ensures that donations go directly where they’re intended.

As giving becomes increasingly digital, Taptap Send’s latest update offers a safe, reliable, and efficient path for overseas Pakistanis to stay connected to their values — and to the causes that matter most.

To learn more or to download the app, visit www.taptapsend.com.

*FX rates apply

** 95% of transfers to Pakistan were delivered in 1 minute on April 20, 2025

TapTap Send Payments Co., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the Banking Department of the State of New York. NMLS ID: 2108069

Taptap Send (DIFC) Limited is authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for the provision of money services. Address: Unit GA-00-SZ-L1-RT-195, Level 1, Gate Avenue, DIFC, UAE

Taptap Send Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 21 675 932 386) Australian Financial Services Licence No. 559468.