AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England bowler Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 02:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies after suffering a hamstring strain in their test win over Zimbabwe last week, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

“Atkinson sustained the injury during England’s test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week… No replacement will be added to the ODI squad,” the ECB said in a statement.

Mohammad Wasim Jr likely to miss Bangladesh series due to injury

England will play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies between May 29 and June 10.

Gus Atkinson

Comments

200 characters

England bowler Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs

Body on Social Impact Finance: progress on initiatives reviewed

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday

Customs Command Fund established

France wants Palestinian two-state solution, Macron says

CCP fines Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited Rs150mn for ‘misleading advertising’

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers in Pakistan

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Read more stories