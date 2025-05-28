Old Friends, New Goals: Messi joins Suarez in Uruguayan club venture

From their glory days at Barcelona to reuniting at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have now brought their enduring partnership into a new chapter, co-founding Deportivo LSM, a club set to compete in professional Uruguayan football.

Formerly known as Deportivo LS, the club was founded by Suarez in 2018 in Uruguay’s Ciudad de la Costa with a focus on developing local talent and giving back to the community through job opportunities and social initiatives.

On Tuesday, Suarez announced the rebranding of his club, adding an ‘M’ in honour of the Argentine captain, who has officially joined the project as a partner.

The team are now set to take their next step by entering professional competition in the Uruguayan fourth division.

“Deportivo LS, a family project, is a family dream that started in 2018. We have grown a lot with more than three thousand members and infrastructure,” Suarez said in a video on his Instagram account.

“That’s why I made the decision for Deportivo LS to be part of the AUF (Uruguayan FA) structure, both at youth and professional level.

“This project is the perfect place to continue sharing our vision of football. So I invited my friend to join Deportivo LSM’s professional project,” added the 38-year-old striker, referring to Messi.

According to media reports, the South American pair will jointly oversee operations while appointing a sports manager with experience in the local football scene.

“I would like to thank Luis for giving me this opportunity and share this project that he has been working on for many years and which has grown so much,” the 37-year-old Messi said.

“I hope to contribute as much as I can to continue growing and to be here alongside you.”

Uruguay’s top scorer Suarez became Messi’s close partner on the pitch at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, forming one of the most prolific attacking duos in modern football.

In six seasons, they won 13 major titles together including the Champions League, four LaLiga crowns and four Copa del Rey trophies while also forging a strong personal friendship off the pitch.

Their bond continued in 2023 when Suarez joined Messi at Inter Miami. Alongside former Barca teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the pair led the MLS club to the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.