China’s 2025 crude steel output to fall to 968 million tons, S&P Global Commodity Insights says

SINGAPORE: China’s crude steel output in 2025 is expected to fall to 968 million metric tons, down 37 million tons from 2024, Mark Ferguson, director of metals and mining research at S&P Global Commodity Insights told a conference on Wednesday in Singapore.

In the first four months of 2025, China produced a total of 345.35 million tons of crude steel, up 0.4% year on year, official data showed last week.